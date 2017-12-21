20 December 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: A Historical Two Day FIFA Professional Football Conference Concluded in Cairo, Egypt

Egyptian capital Cairo hosted a historical event, when FIFA organized a Professional Football Conference in collaboration with Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) on 19 and 20 December 2017.

The two day event that witnessed attendance from representatives of the 54 national associations affiliated to CAF highlighted the importance of the Club Licensing System and its application by CAF member associations. Speeches from FIFA Club Licensing Director Sebastian Neuf, CAF Interclub Competitions and Club Licensing Committee Tarek Bouchmaoui, and others including Nigeria's former superstar and Ex FC Barcelona player Emmanuel Amunike praised FIFA and CAF efforts in developing football across the continent by the application of modern methodology, including the Club Licensing System, which will result in huge development to African football.

The conference also had some group discussions involving the experience of different clubs and leagues, including Premier League side FC Everton and The Scottish Professional Premier League. It had also remarks from FIFPro Division Africa on the importance of the Club Licensing System application and its effects on the future of football inside and outside the continent. Other articles tackled included among others management of stadiums and formation of National Disputes Resolution Chamber.

At the end of the two day event, participants were invited to to attend Egyptian Premier League match between Al Ahly and Smouha on Wednesday 20 December 2017 at the Cairo International Stadium.

