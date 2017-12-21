20 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ahlusunna's Sheikh Shakir Reach Guri El and Announce Change of Name

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ahlusunna Wal Jama'a leader Sheikh Mohamed Shakir reached Guri El today after travelling back from Mogadishu.

Sheikh Shakir and a delegation he was leading were highly welcomed by the local leaders at the Guri El airport where he addressed the media and said that the name "Central Regions Administration" was changed to "Galmudug" in order to work and implement the agreement signed in Mogadishu.

He also said that a lot of activities will soon begin in Dusa Mareb, the capital city of Galmudug State.

This comes after an impasse in the region was recently solved through a power-sharing deal between Ahlusunna and the existing Galmudug administration.

Somalia

Party Leader Wins Treason Charge Against Him

The Somali opposition Daljir party leader Mr Abdirahman Abdishakur has won a legal case against him today. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.