Somalia: Ahlusunna's Sheikh Shakir Reach Guri El and Announce Change of Name

Ahlusunna Wal Jama'a leader Sheikh Mohamed Shakir reached Guri El today after travelling back from Mogadishu.

Sheikh Shakir and a delegation he was leading were highly welcomed by the local leaders at the Guri El airport where he addressed the media and said that the name "Central Regions Administration" was changed to "Galmudug" in order to work and implement the agreement signed in Mogadishu.

He also said that a lot of activities will soon begin in Dusa Mareb, the capital city of Galmudug State.

This comes after an impasse in the region was recently solved through a power-sharing deal between Ahlusunna and the existing Galmudug administration.