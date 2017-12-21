20 December 2017

Sudan: President of Rwanda Arrives Sudan On Two-Day Visit

Photo: Daily News
Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Khartoum — The Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, arrived in Khartoum Wednesday afternoon heading a high-level delegation on a two-day official visit during which he will hold talks with President of the Republic on the bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

He was received at Khartoum Air Port by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, a number of ministers and senior government officials and ambassadors accredited to Khartoum.

The Rwandan President is accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign, Defense,Trade, and Cooperation and the Director of Security Service.

The Sudanese and the Rwandan sides will hold bilateral talks on the political and economic relations and horizons of exchange of trade between the wo countries.

President Kagame will visit the National Museum and Africa International University where he will address the university students.

The visit will be concluded by the signing of an agreement on establishment of the joint committee for political consultation between Sudan and Rwanda, issuance of the final communique and holding a joint press conference by the two Presidents.

