Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Credentials of Number of New Ambassadors

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received in the Republican Palace Wednesday the credentials of the new ambassadors of Ethiopia, Lebanon, Turkey, Tanzania to Sudan, in presence of the Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour.

The Turkish Ambassador said in a press statement that he will do his best for cementing the bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields, particularly in the areas of defense, industry and health for the interest of the two nations and peoples.

He described as historic one the upcoming of visit of Turkish President to Sudan, pointing out that it will push ahead the bilateral relations.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia said that the relations between his country and Sudan are at the highest level, indicating that he will work for enhancing them further.

He stated that the obstacles that Sudan is facing are very similar to the obstacles that Ethiopia faces, adding that unless the two sides work for removing such impediments they would impede achievement of aspirations of the two countries.