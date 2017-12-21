Sudan: Kagame of Rwanda Arrived in Khartoum, Received By Bashir

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Wednesday received the visiting president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who arrived here on Wednesday leading a high-level delegation on a two-day state visit to Sudan.

Presidnet Kagame will hold talks with President Omar Bashir on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

President Kagame is accompanied by a delegation that includes his foreign and defense ministers and the security chief.

Sudan News Agency SUNA learned that the two sides would discuss political and economic relations and trade exchange between the two countries and would sign an agreement for formation of a political consultation committee.

While here, Kagame will visit the National Museum and the Khartoum-based International University of Africa, where a number of Rwandan nationals are pursuing their university studies. A Rwandan contingent is also taking part in the peace keeping mission in Darfur, within the UN-AU peace keeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).