20 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir - Sudan and Rwanda Face Same Challenges, Agreed On Joint African Action

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Wednesday, said Sudan and its sister Rwanda face the same challenges and entertain the same aspirations, with the same political will and resources that could help them achieve development, attract investment and bring prosperity to their people.

President Bashir has underlined during the joint session of bilateral talks on the outset of the visit by President Paul Kagame to Khartoum, that Sudan is determined to continue its efforts for boosting relations with Rwanda at all levels and at seeking ways and means for strengthening trade exchange, technical and technological cooperation between t eh two countries.

President Bashir said Sudan also works to put in place projects that would achieve the aspirations of the two countries and spur further cooperation and coordination in all areas of mutual interest.

He said both countries are with the view that African joint action should be encouraged to boost peace and stability in the continent.

He said it was also imperative to effect reform within the African Union institutions.

He underlined that Sudan backs the sincere efforts deployed by Rwanda to reform the AU institutions.

He said all African people aspire to see a strong and effective African union and that the African continent develop and progress and enjoys a strong political will to manage its own affairs with its own resources and the efforts of its sincere leaders.

More on This

President Bashir Commends Rwanda's Efforts to Achieve Peace in Sudan

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has commended the strong stands by Rwanda and its support for the Sudan in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.