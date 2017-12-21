Sudan: Bashir - Sudan and Rwanda Face Same Challenges, Agreed On Joint African Action

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Wednesday, said Sudan and its sister Rwanda face the same challenges and entertain the same aspirations, with the same political will and resources that could help them achieve development, attract investment and bring prosperity to their people.

President Bashir has underlined during the joint session of bilateral talks on the outset of the visit by President Paul Kagame to Khartoum, that Sudan is determined to continue its efforts for boosting relations with Rwanda at all levels and at seeking ways and means for strengthening trade exchange, technical and technological cooperation between t eh two countries.

President Bashir said Sudan also works to put in place projects that would achieve the aspirations of the two countries and spur further cooperation and coordination in all areas of mutual interest.

He said both countries are with the view that African joint action should be encouraged to boost peace and stability in the continent.

He said it was also imperative to effect reform within the African Union institutions.

He underlined that Sudan backs the sincere efforts deployed by Rwanda to reform the AU institutions.

He said all African people aspire to see a strong and effective African union and that the African continent develop and progress and enjoys a strong political will to manage its own affairs with its own resources and the efforts of its sincere leaders.