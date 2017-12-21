20 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Commends Rwanda's Efforts to Achieve Peace in Sudan

Photo: Daily News
Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has commended the strong stands by Rwanda and its support for the Sudan in regional and international forums, and its clear position vis-a-vis the ICC allegations that target only African leaders.

The President has pointed out in his statement during the opening session of the joint Sudanese Rwandan talks at the Republic Palace on Wednesday that African leaders should apply the resolutions adopted during the African Union summits, relevant to pull out from the ICC, if the said entity fails to respond to their demands.

The President has appreciated the efforts made by Rwanda in achieving peace and stability in the African continent, through participation in the peace keeping mission in the continent.

The President made a special mention to the Rwandan participation in achieving peace and stability in the African continent and the role of the Ruwandan contingents within the African peace keeping mission in Darfur UNAMID, a matter that contributed in boosting the stability in Darfur and in the success of the campaign for the collection of unlicensed fire arms there.

