Sudan: UK Ambassador - Sudanese - British Economic Forum Achieved Significant Success

Khartoum — The UK Ambassador to Sudan, Michel Aron, has commended success achieved by the Sudanese - British Economic Forum held in London which was attended by the Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, and held with wide participation from British private sector and concerned bodies in the two countries.

He said that a number of issues about trade and investment were discussed during the forum.

The UK Ambassador tackled in an interview by Sudan News Agency (SUNA), which was published in the interview page, a host of issues of mutual concern including the reactivation of movement of investment between the two countries, the development of Sudan economy, support to Sudan in areas human trafficking and immigration, enhancement of Sudan's human rights file and the climate change's impact.