20 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UK Ambassador - Sudanese - British Economic Forum Achieved Significant Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The UK Ambassador to Sudan, Michel Aron, has commended success achieved by the Sudanese - British Economic Forum held in London which was attended by the Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, and held with wide participation from British private sector and concerned bodies in the two countries.

He said that a number of issues about trade and investment were discussed during the forum.

The UK Ambassador tackled in an interview by Sudan News Agency (SUNA), which was published in the interview page, a host of issues of mutual concern including the reactivation of movement of investment between the two countries, the development of Sudan economy, support to Sudan in areas human trafficking and immigration, enhancement of Sudan's human rights file and the climate change's impact.

Sudan

Turkey's President Erdogan on Africa - allAfrica's Exclusive Interview

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking in an interview with AllAfrica ahead of a visit to three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.