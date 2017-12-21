Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Addresses Public Service Day Celebration

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer has greeted the leaders of the country who had contributed to the realization of the country's independence.

Omer who addressed, Wednesday, a celebration marking the 4th Public Service Day, in the Council of Ministers, has affirmed the necessity for training and capacity building of the employees to implement the State Reform Program.

He called on the employees of the Cabinet Secretariat General to exert more efforts, lauding the efforts being exerted by woman in the public service.

The celebration witnessed honoring of the distinguished employees.