20 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Lauds Role of Rwanda in Refuting ICC Allegations and Realization of Peace and Stability

Photo: Daily News
Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has lauded the honorable stances of Uganda in supporting Sudan just causes at the regional and international forums as well as its high voice in rejecting the allegations of the so-called International Criminal Court and its targeting to the African continent.

Addressing the opening sitting of the joint Sudanese - Rwandan talks at the Republican Palace Wednesday, President Al-Bashir has called for implementation of the decisions of the African Union, especially the withdrawal from membership of the International Criminal Court, unless the African demands are met.

President Al-Bashir has praised the efforts of Rwanda for achieving peace and stability in Africa through its participation in the peace-keeping operations.

He especially appreciated the participation of the Rwandan forces in the UN - African Mission for Darfur (UNAMID), a matter that contributed to boosting the state's efforts for realizing security and stability in Darfur and success of the current state's campaign for seizing the unlicensed weapons.

