Sudan: Assistant of President Affirms Presidency Support to Ministry of Education

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul- Rahman al-Sadig al- Mahdi, has affirmed the support of the Presidency of the Republic to all programs of the Ministry of Education in the center and the state through the schools tournament, the education and innovation projects, and the illiteracy elimination and elders' education.

This came during his address, Wednesday, at the Grand Vella Hotel, to the 28 th coordinative forum for education ministers, and the directors working in the states, held under the auspices of the federal Minister of Education, under the motto (towards a better education), due to continue for two days.

He noted that the Ministry of Education has achieved success in the national plans of the outcomes of the national dialogue, and the recommendations of the conference of the general education held in 2012, where a curricula in line with the modern developments, the implementation of the education system, and the formation of education institutions such as the council of the education's profession, lauding all the efforts of the ministry in the education field, stressing the implementation of the outcomes of the forum.

The federal Minister of Education, A'asia Abdulla, has indicated concern with the teachers in order to properly carry their profession, with the coordination with the entities concerned with education, like the council for the education professions, and the general trade union of education, underlining strict coordination between the center and the state for the setting of programs that would contribute to the education development in entire country.