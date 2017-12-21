Luanda — Sport Libolo and Benfica have failed to reach third place in the African Champion League in basketball, after losing on Wednesday to Tunisia's Union Sportive Monastir 74-77, in the league table.

At the halftime, the Angolan representative was already losing by 44-45.

Having been beaten in the semi-finals by the Moroccans of the Association Sportive de Salé, 86-97, the national champions were unable to at least secure the podium of the event.

With this result, the Libolo finish the competition in the fourth position.

On their turn, Interclube finished seventh, after beating Algeria's GSP 96-91.