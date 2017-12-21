21 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Libolo Lose and Fail Podium

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Sport Libolo and Benfica have failed to reach third place in the African Champion League in basketball, after losing on Wednesday to Tunisia's Union Sportive Monastir 74-77, in the league table.

At the halftime, the Angolan representative was already losing by 44-45.

Having been beaten in the semi-finals by the Moroccans of the Association Sportive de Salé, 86-97, the national champions were unable to at least secure the podium of the event.

With this result, the Libolo finish the competition in the fourth position.

On their turn, Interclube finished seventh, after beating Algeria's GSP 96-91.

Angola

Angosat1 Launch to Last Five Minutes

Angosat1's first official satellite launch, the first Angolan satellite to be built by Russian experts, will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.