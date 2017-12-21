Luanda — The right defender of 1º de Agosto Isaac, in a state of recovery, may face Petro de Luanda in the match of the Super Cup, a clash that opens the football season, on February 4, 2018.

After a 34-week knee injury, the Angolan international has been training for a month and a half with the juniors of the military club and will be eligible for the pre-season, which starts on December 27 with medical exams.

According to the club's doctor, Vérgio Paz, the defender has been submitted to field work for a period of 30 minutes per day, in order to avoid any complications in the area of the operated knee.

Aged 26, the player had undergone a successful surgical intervention by Portuguese national team doctor Carlos Pinto Noronha.