21 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Right Back Isaac May Play Super Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The right defender of 1º de Agosto Isaac, in a state of recovery, may face Petro de Luanda in the match of the Super Cup, a clash that opens the football season, on February 4, 2018.

After a 34-week knee injury, the Angolan international has been training for a month and a half with the juniors of the military club and will be eligible for the pre-season, which starts on December 27 with medical exams.

According to the club's doctor, Vérgio Paz, the defender has been submitted to field work for a period of 30 minutes per day, in order to avoid any complications in the area of the operated knee.

Aged 26, the player had undergone a successful surgical intervention by Portuguese national team doctor Carlos Pinto Noronha.

Angola

Angosat1 Launch to Last Five Minutes

Angosat1's first official satellite launch, the first Angolan satellite to be built by Russian experts, will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.