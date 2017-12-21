Angola: Saline Sector With Deficit of 150.000 Tons

Luanda — Angola has a salt production deficit of 150.000 tons per a year, taking into account the country's needs of around 250.000 tons and national production of 93.000 tons.

In order to face this deficit, resulting from the incapacity of the national industry, the Executive has authorized the annual import of 100.000 tons of salt, an amount rarely reached, according to the Minister of Fisheries and the Sea, Victória de Barros Neto, who spoke on Wednesday on the occasion of the national meeting to hear salt producers,

"This is an imperative objective, due to the fact that our saline industry cannot yet meet the needs of the local market. Even so, the supply of salt remains below the expected needs, it should be noted that they are 250.000 tons per a year", she said.

The minister stressed that, despite the investment made by the salt production industry, the quantities are still far from national needs, but she believes that investments in progress in the various coastal provinces, particularly in Benguela, in the commune of Chamume, where i tis being built the city of salt, will contribute to the increase of supply in the market.

Regarding the investments and actions underway, she highlighted the Executive's support for the handling of 200 hectares of land, as part of the salt expansion programme, the introduction of new technologies to improve production, as well as joint visits to exchange experiences with developed countries in the field of saline industry.

The meeting with the salt producers of the country was attended by provincial directors of fisheries and members of the National Directorate of Salt Production and Iodization (DNPISAL).