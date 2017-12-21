Cabinda — More than 270 million kwanzas is the amount estimated by Sporting de Cabinda's managing board for the club participation in the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2018).

The fact was advanced this Tuesday by the president of the club, Manuel Coelho, after meeting with the provincial governor, Eugénio Laborinho, and local businessmen.

The amount, he said, will be used to defray the expenses associated with transportation, salaries and game prizes of athletes.

On the first round of Girabola'2018, Sporting de Cabinda will receive Académica do Lobito.