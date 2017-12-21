East Africa: Paul Kagame and Omar Bashir Join Hands Against ICC

Khartoum — Rwanda and Sudan have agreed to jointly confront the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing it of targeting only African leaders.

Sudanese President Omar Bashir and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame struck the deal as they held talks in Khartoum on Wednesday.

BIASED

President Kagame had arrived in the Sudanese capital for a two-day visit.

Addressing a joint press conference, after a closed-door meeting with his host, President Kagame stressed that the African Union's position was against the ICC, stating that the continent's leaders were victims of its biased justice.

"We have also talked about the International Criminal Court and I can say our opposition has been very clear," President Kagame emphasised.

President Bashir commended the Rwandan position that seeks to protect Sudan and other African nations from what he called the "international agenda".

He also called for better coordination between the African governments to implement the AU stance on the ICC.

TRADE

President Bashir has been indicted by the ICC since 2009 for alleged genocide and war crimes in Darfur region.

The two presidents also agreed to push for reforms at AU for better coordination at all levels.

They also discussed several regional concerns, including the crisis in South Sudan.

The two presidents agreed to initiate a political consultation committee between their countries and to enhance bilateral trade.

The Rwandan leader was also scheduled to visit the Sudanese Museum and other archaeological areas in the north, as well as address a symposium at the Africa International University (AIU) in Khartoum.