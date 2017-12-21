21 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico Athletes May Fail Participation in Luanda's Yearend Race

Luena — The lack of financial support could jeopardize the participation of athletes from the eastern Moxico province in the "Saint Sylvester" Yearend pedestrian race, to take place on 31 December in Luanda.

The coach of the Provincial Athletics Association of Moxico, Alberto Vihinda Viemba, told ANGOP on Wednesday in Luena that the association has already started establishing some contacts but it has not yet received any positive feedback.

Despite the difficulties, he assured that the group of 15 sprinters are prepared to do their best in the race and, in case of participation, the athletes intend to improve the tenth position reached in the 2016 edition.

