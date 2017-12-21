21 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: More Than 30.000 Foreigners Detained for Illegal Stay

Luanda — More than 30.000 foreign citizens, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), were detained for illegal stay in Angola since the beginning of the Luvuvamu operation, which started on November 15.

This was said on Wednesday by the head of the central command post of the national police, Commissioner Caetano Quiar, stating that in the scope of the operation, several illegal foreign citizens voluntarily left the country.

The officer told the press at the end of a meeting led by the Interior Minister Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, with officials from his department, the National Police Headquarters and representatives of the Armed Forces (FAA), called to assess the state of readiness for the assurance of the festive season.

The head of the central police command post reported that in the period under review some 400 national citizens were detained for various crimes since the beginning of the Luvumamu operation and more than 100 firearms were seized.

