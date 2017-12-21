Angola: Technological Centre Promotes Digital Interaction for Children Friday

Luanda — The National Technological Centre (CTN) on Friday will promote a meeting for children in Luanda, to learn about different computerised platforms.

According to a CTN press delivered on Tuesday to ANGOP, in this second edition of the space called "The children and the digital world", the children will interact with digital platforms prepared for this age segment.

Electronic recycling and ABC of programming are also part of the sixteen content prepared by young mentors in different areas of knowledge that will help children familiarize themselves with digital platforms prepared for the event.

The first edition was held in 2016 and counted on the participation of 194 children aged between three and fifteen years, coming from shelter homes and other family children of the staff of the institution.