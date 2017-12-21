Somalia: Puntland Deploys Army in Galgala Hills Area

For the last two weeks, there were bomb attacks targeting members of the security forces in Galgala hills area in Puntland's Eastern region leading to the death of some security officers.

Yesterday in the evening, the commander of Puntland's BIS force died after an improvised explosive device that targeted a vehicle he was being driven has exploded. This has forced the regional state administration to deploy more security forces to secure the area.

Many well-armed soldiers with war vehicles are reported to be manning the area today. Puntland state's army has previously said that they will clean Alshabab and Somalia's ISIS-linked fighters who often attack them from the area.