20 December 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi Chapter Contests Election of the New EALA Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

"On 19 December, the East African Community Legislative Assembly headed by the clerk, conducted the election of the new EALA Speaker while two member states, namely Burundi and the United Republic of Tanzania were not present in the session," reads the statement issued on 20 December by nine members of Burundi EALA chapter.

They accuse the EALA clerk of violating Article 53.1 of the treaty governing the EAC and Article 57. 1 stating the quorum rule. "On 18 December, the Counsel for the community who is also the legal advisor to the Community advised the clerk that the election could not take place if there were no quorum but the clerk went ahead and conducted the illegal election deliberately," they said. For this, Burundi chapter describes the election of the new EALA Speaker as null and void.

Martin Ngoga from Rwanda was elected on 19 December as the new Speaker of the fourth East African Legislative Assembly-EALA.The election which was scheduled for 18 December took place on 19 December as lawmakers from Burundi and Tanzania had boycotted it.

Burundi

Removing Children From Streets - Everybody's Responsibility

While the deadline for the campaign to remove children from the streets approaches, different activists recall… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.