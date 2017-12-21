Angola: Government Sets Up Sable Antelope Protection Executive Committee

Luanda — An Executive Committee to Follow Up and Strengthen the Implementation of Measures for the Protection and Conservation of the Sable Antelope was created on Wednesday by an order of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The new entity is coordinated by the State Minister and Head of the President's Civil Office, which also includes the Ministers of National Defense, Interior, Environment, Hotels and Tourism and the President's aide for Local and Regional Affairs .

The presidential order, which sets up the referred Executive Committee, requires that the said committee be supported by a Technical Unit coordinated by Vladimir Russo.

In the referred commission, Vladimir Russo will represent the Kissama Foundation, integrating the following members: Pedro Vaz Pinto; Jesus António Manuel; a representative of the Malanje Provincial Government and a representative of the National Institute of Biodiversity and Conservation Areas.

According to the document to which Angop had access to on Wednesday, the Executive Committee will operate for a period of three years, and its activities will be financed by the Environment Fund and other sources, internal or external, that will be identified according to the law.

On the other hand, the President has also created an Interministerial Work Committee for Issues related to the Simplification and Deburicratization of the Import and Export Process of Goods for the National Economy.

Coordinated by the State Minister for Economic and Social Development, the Commission also includes the Ministers of Finance, Economy and Planning, Trade, Transport, Health, Agriculture and Forestry and the President's aide for Legal Affairs.

The Commission has 120 days to study and propose amendments necessary for the proper implementation of the legislation on simplification and bureaucratization of the import and export process.

Still on Wednesday, João Lourenço sacked and appointed the new members of the Board of Directors of the Angolan Customs Warehouse.

Thus, the Board of Directors of the Angolan Customs Warehouse is now composed as follows:

Ludgério de Jesus Florentino Pelinganga - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Mariana da Luz Silva Santos - Executive Director;

Bráulio Dias dos Santos Caetano de Brito - Executive Director;

Fernando Silveiro Pegado Sobrinho - Executive Director;

Alice Paula dos Santos Neves - Executive Director.