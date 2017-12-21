21 December 2017

Botswana: Strategy Promotes Water Conservation

By Esther Mmolai

Maun — A consultancy service is being procured to provide advisory and technical assistance on the finalisation of the National Water Conservation Strategy (NWCS) document.

An official from the Deartment of Water Affairs, Ms Kene Dick told the North West District Council that however input could still be made on the strategy as its aim is to reduce water wastages and increase water efficiency in various sectors.

She explained that Botswana was faced with a major challenge of water scarcity and that the country had reached its full potential in dam sites, and most surface water sources are trans-boundary in nature. "It is crucial that Botswana strives to become a water-wise and water-efficient society through changes in people's attitudes to water, hence the development of the NWCS," she said.

The 2018-2023 strategy is coordinated by the Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services through the Department of Water Affairs. Its formulation and implementation is guided by four pillars namely; economic and financial measures, technical measures, water efficient practices and public awareness and education. The project is sponsored by the World Bank under the Botswana Emergency Water Supply Efficiency project.

She emphasised the importance of engaging all relevant stakeholders at all levels for smooth implementation of the strategy which eventually would ensure the achievement of a water-wise and water efficient Botswana.

The overall statutory responsibility for developing, implementing and monitoring the NWCS, she said rests with the Ministerof Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, but stressed that the ultimate responsibility for implementing was with all ministries, government agencies, water supply authorities, non-governmental organisations, private companies and the general public.

Ms Dick further stated that the strategy is in line with other relevant national legislation pertaining to water planning, management and use, adding that periodic reviews of the strategy would ensure consistency with the national legislation.

When implemented, the NWCS aims to reduce water wastages and increase water efficiency in the various sectors. The intended goal is to reduce water usage by the various sectors by 30 per cent. Ms Dick observed that various water users would set their own targets as per their operations guided by the NWCS.

The objectives of the strategy are; protecting, conserving and restoring water resources and the environment as well building a water-wise and water-conscious society to combat poverty.

Source : BOPA

