21 December 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Kagame and Bashir Join Hands Against ICC

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
By Mohammed Amin

Rwanda and Sudan have agreed to jointly confront the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing it of targeting only African leaders. Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame struck the deal as they held talks in Khartoum Wednesday.

President Kagame had arrived in the Sudanese capital for a two-day visit.

Addressing a joint press conference, after a closed-door meeting with his host, President Kagame stressed that the African Union's position was against the ICC, stating that the continent's leaders were victims of its biased justice.

"We have also talked about the International Criminal Court and I can say our opposition has been very clear," President Kagame emphasised.

President Bashir commended the Rwandan position that seeks to protect Sudan and other African nations from what he called the "international agenda".

He also called for better coordination between the African governments to implement the AU stance on the ICC.

President Bashir has been indicted by the ICC since 2009 for alleged genocide and war crimes in Darfur region.

The two presidents also agreed to push for reforms at AU for better coordination at all levels. They also discussed several regional concerns, including the crisis in South Sudan.

The two presidents agreed to initiate a political consultation committee between their countries and to enhance bilateral trade.

The Rwandan leader was also scheduled to visit the Sudanese Museum and other archaeological areas in the north, as well as address a symposium at the Africa International University (AIU) in Khartoum.

More on This

President Al-Bashir Meets Rwandan President

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received Wednesday at the Republican Palace the visiting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.