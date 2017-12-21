21 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Red Cross Trains 35 in Participatory DRR Drama

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) in Chikwawa district has trained 35 Trainer of Trainers (ToT) on the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) drama messaged performances.

The three days training which ended on Sunday took place at Livunzu Teachers Development Centre (TDC) in the area of Traditional Authority Makhuwira and was facilitated by Story Workshop.

Chikwawa MRCS Disaster Risk Reduction Officer, Darius Chiwaula said the 35 participants comprised 15 members from three community drama groups and 20 patrons from school drama groups.

"Some of the themes tackled throughout the three day training workshop were to do with preparedness thus on early warning as well as response which focuses on camp coordination and management," said Chiwaula,

The drama groups will be incorporated in the 18 months ECHO Enhancing Resilience in Malawi Project being implemented in the district.

"The project expects to see all the targeted drama groups vibrant and taking part in DRR activities of the project where they will be disseminating messages within communities.

"We expect them to start disseminating messages on DRR now in preparedness of disasters," added Chiwaula.

He further stated that as a matter of following up on progress, his office hopes to take part in the drama groups' planned activities and ask them to also take part in the projects activities.

William Kasuza, a teacher at Tsapa Full Primary School under Mpangowalimba village in T/A Makhuwira commended MRCS for organizing the sessions saying he had learnt a lot that he would use.

"I am sure drama groups will be one key strategy that will help in disseminating DRR issues. You are aware that a lot of people are still living in disaster prone areas, but the messaging process in drama performances will clearly help inform communities on dangers of such practices," said Kasuza.

MRCS has targeted community drama groups from Group Village Headmen Nyambaro, Jana, Gangu as well as Oleole, Tsapa, Bodza and Mapelera Primary schools under Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa district.

