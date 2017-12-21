21 December 2017

Tanzania: 10,000 Babies Born With HIV Annually - Minister

By Habel Chidawali

At least 10,000 babies are born with HIV annually in Tanzania, the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu says.

She said more efforts were needed to end the problem.

"The infection rate is still high and the main problem has been the high number of babies born with HIV."

Speaking at the launch of new buildings at Mirembe School of Nursing in Dodoma Region yesterday, she said 900,000 were using antiretroviral drugs.

The buildings have been constructed by the government under the financing ofthe Global Fund.

Sh3.1 billion was spent on improving Mirembe School of Nursing.

She said the ministry increased the budget from 9.2 per cent in 2016/17 to 10 per cent in 2017/18.

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya, said the college faced an acute shortage of staff.

Global Fund representative Martha Sotembo said since 2003 the organisation had been cooperating with the government to improve health services.

