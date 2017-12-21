21 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Rich Kid of Malawi - Bushiri Buys Daughter K300 Million Car As Birthday Gift

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Shepherd Bushiri Ministries
Prophet Bushiri's five-year-old daughter, Israella Bushiri.
By Chomi Khumalo

Few weeks after buying a fleet of vehicles to some of his workers, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri returned to vehicle dealers this week and bought a K300 million top of the range Maserati Levante as birthday gift for his first born daughter.

In buying the gift, the South Africa based preacher has underlined that people should not just look at the money; rather, they should learn the importance of being there for family and, also, the need for responsible parenthood.

The daughter, Israella, was born December 25 five years ago.

The delightful preacher unveiled the gift Wednesday afternoon and wrote movingly about his unconditional love for the daughter.

Israella, despite being four-years old, is already a hit at church because she carries the anointing of healing.

The Prophet, later, took it to Facebook to celebrate her daughter's coming of age.

He wrote: "A man should never neglect his family for business. This is the reason why I always take time out with my family and show them love. Their happiness defines my success. Celebrating the birth of our daughter, Israella Bushiri!"

He added: "It seems like just yesterday when her little palms held my forefinger. It seems like only a while ago when I celebrated that finally I could lift her up and allow her to rest on my shoulders.

"It's been a joy and heavens honor to watch her grow from being a baby to being the strong and brave child that she is today. I count myself blessed because not only did she give me a reason to smile but she gave me the opportunity to be called a Dad.

"My sweet little daughter, my pride and joy. May God's loving kindness always shine on your beautiful face. I prophesy long life! You shall be great and yours, shall be a life that heaven celebrates. Happy birthday my princess!"

The Prophet is currently in Malawi for several line up charity programmes targeting the poor.

Malawi

Chinese Investor Donates U.S.$69 000 to Blantyre City Council

Chinese investors, owners of Sogecoa Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe who are set to construct Sogecoa Business Park in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.