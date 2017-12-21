Few weeks after buying a fleet of vehicles to some of his workers, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri returned to vehicle dealers this week and bought a K300 million top of the range Maserati Levante as birthday gift for his first born daughter.

In buying the gift, the South Africa based preacher has underlined that people should not just look at the money; rather, they should learn the importance of being there for family and, also, the need for responsible parenthood.

The daughter, Israella, was born December 25 five years ago.

The delightful preacher unveiled the gift Wednesday afternoon and wrote movingly about his unconditional love for the daughter.

Israella, despite being four-years old, is already a hit at church because she carries the anointing of healing.

The Prophet, later, took it to Facebook to celebrate her daughter's coming of age.

He wrote: "A man should never neglect his family for business. This is the reason why I always take time out with my family and show them love. Their happiness defines my success. Celebrating the birth of our daughter, Israella Bushiri!"

He added: "It seems like just yesterday when her little palms held my forefinger. It seems like only a while ago when I celebrated that finally I could lift her up and allow her to rest on my shoulders.

"It's been a joy and heavens honor to watch her grow from being a baby to being the strong and brave child that she is today. I count myself blessed because not only did she give me a reason to smile but she gave me the opportunity to be called a Dad.

"My sweet little daughter, my pride and joy. May God's loving kindness always shine on your beautiful face. I prophesy long life! You shall be great and yours, shall be a life that heaven celebrates. Happy birthday my princess!"

The Prophet is currently in Malawi for several line up charity programmes targeting the poor.