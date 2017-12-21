Tanzania: Hurrah! Elephant Poachers Have Been Flushed Out

editorial

A REPORT made public recently by the Tanzania wildlife Research Institute shows that elephant poaching has dropped significantly. This is a wonderful development to say the least.

It is thumbs up to the Fifth Phase Government, under President John Magufuli. Last year, President Magufuli ordered security forces to go after the top criminals who finance organized networks that poach elephants and rhinos. He said that no one was "untouchable".

He was incensed by the scale of poaching in wildlife sanctuaries. Poaching rose to appalling levels in the last decade with armed criminal gangs killing elephants for their tusks and rhinos for their horns. The trophies are, invariably, shipped to Asia for use in ornaments and medicines.

In Tanzania, the elephant population shrank from 110,000 in 2009 to around 43,000 in 2014, according to a census. Conservationists pointed out that this amounted to "industrial-scale" poaching. There are also far fewer rhinos.

Then, wham, the hottest battle against poachers started. Indeed, last year was, virtually, a hostile year for poachers in Tanzanian wildlife sanctuaries. They were fought left, right and centre, and seemingly, there was no place for them to hide.

Six most notorious poachers, including the so-called Queen of Ivory, have been netted and are facing legal action. A further 1,176 suspected small time poachers, or red herrings, were arrested in 2015/16. Some are facing prosecution.

Indeed, during the last two years the State lodged 654 legal proceedings 161 of which were concluded with the accused paying fines amounting to 363m/-. A total of 53 condemned offenders are currently serving time in jail.

Yes, such criminals must pay a price. This is the way to go. Poachers are heinous offenders who must pay a hefty price for their folly. They must be hammered ruthlessly if the lives of elephants and rhinos are to be saved. It is imperative to mention here that poachers are greedy elements who kill at will.

When President Magufuli was shown 50 elephants tusks seized from poachers, he was incensed, to say the least. He ordered officials in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to leave no stone unturned in the search for poachers.

"I am behind you," the president said. "Arrest all those involved in this illicit trade. No one should be spared regardless of his position, age, religion or popularity. Go after all of them so that we protect our elephants and rhinos from being slaughtered."

"This is unacceptable. We cannot allow our natural resources to be lost because of the greed of a few people," the president pointed out. The Wildlife Research Institute now reports that only a few elephant carcasses have been spotted by aerial surveyors.