Namibia: Slight Improvement in Grade 10 Exam Results

Windhoek — The 2017 Grade 10 results show a slight improvement of 5.5 percent with 55.4 percent of the 40 599 full-time learners, who sat for examinations qualifying to progress to Grade 11 next year.

The figure compares to the previous year, when out of the 38 277 full-time learners who sat for examinations, 21 291 passed. However, the number of Grade 10 full-time learners this year increased by 2 322, according to statistics released by the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, yesterday.

A total 18 137 full-time learners failed to obtain the 23 points required to advance to Grade 11.

The minister encouraged those who have failed not to despair but to explore other options such as enrolling through Namibian College of Open Learning (NAMCOL), and vocational training centres through the Namibia Training Authority. Pupils who are 17 years of age and younger would be allowed to repeat Grade 10 in 2018 provided there are places available at the schools, Hanse-Himarwa confirmed.

Statistically, the Grade 10 results show a slight improvement of 5.5 percent or 1 171 candidates who met Grade 11 admission requirement compared to 21 291 in 2016. A total 22 462 representing 55.3 percent qualified for admission to Grade 11 in 2018 out of 40 599 full-time candidates who sat for Grade 10 final examination this year.

Hanse-Himarwa said the number of candidates qualifying for admission to Grade 11 in 2018 might increase to approximately 25 462 due to part-time candidates who build up subject credits over a couple of years and normally meet the admission requirement to Grade 11. She noted that the ministry traditionally ranked the regions according to their performance, which from an objective perspective, has been challenged by various role players.

"The ministry is currently exploring different ways of presenting national rankings that will present the results in such a way that the regions can learn best practices from each other," she said.

Therefore, she analysed the results per best performing regions based on the compulsory subjects in order to gauge the performance of the learners per region against the national performance.

These compulsory subjects include English second language, Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Science, Geography and History.