Ethiopia: Can Procedures Avoid Mess On Massive Infrastructural Dev't?

Photo: Ethiopian Herald

Construction in Addis Ababa.

Splashing billions of Birr and crafting development-oriented policies, Ethiopia is going through rosier period of infrastructural revolution. But lack of integration among different utility service providers is equally resulting in project delays and capital inflation besides creating chaos on the day to day activities of the people.

Stimulated by consecutive five-year plans, the country has been toiling to realize various flagship development projects with many others in the offing. But equally true, the mess seen in the massive undertakings has long been the talk of the town.

Utility service providers and other organizations behind constructions usually get at each other's throats criticizing for damage caused for dismantling each other's ' facilities while working on their respective projects. Sometimes new developmental projects are not in conformity with previous and ongoing projects.

Lack of integrated infrastructure national master plan and poor execution efficiency and coordination are some of the factors that are underling the mess facing project delay. This calls on the organizations to come back to the drawing board to find the way to integrate their activities and ensure smooth implementation of respective projects.

Munir Ali, an economist specialized in transportation says undeniably lack of coordination has been a persistent but well noticed challenge that is not solved to this day. Lack of inter and intra communication within and among those behind projects have cost the country dearly by wasting its scarce resource.

Particular in the urban areas the problem has grown over and over. And no one is taking the responsibility for the damage caused to the public property, Munir adds.

The country cannot afford to lose its resources. It is such an unfortunate reality to see the distractions caused due to reckless undertakings and poor coordination.

In fact those who create the problem should be held accountable and everything must be done based on science and agreed upon principles among the utility providers.

He recommends that incorporating well trained professionals with the skill to mange developmental project and identifying the means of communication among stakeholders are relevant issues that need great deal of consideration.

As a result of misguided and uncoordinated activities , the country is incurring extra costs for project executions with the soaring price of inflated construction inputs, says Federal Integrated Infrastructural Developmental Coordinating Agency (FIIDCA) that has been set up to deal with conflicting natures of infrastructure developments.

Ethiopian Road Authority Central Region Contract, Finance and Administration and Right of Way Management Team Leader Dereje Ayele says absence of integrated infrastructural developmental has long been serious problem affecting many road projects.

The right of way is the main bottleneck behind the procrastination and lengthy project implementations. Relocating utility facilities also consumes more time and resource complicating the whole project activities.

The authority has repeatedly notified the concerned federal bodies to address the problem but the situation remains largely same. It is now up to FIDDCA to coordinate joint efforts come up with common plans to find away to smooth relocation of utility facilities form project sites.

Delay in relocation of telecommunication and electricity facilities is what makes road project execution very difficult. This is being used even as an excuse for project contractors undertaking construction process.

According to FIIDCA Acting Director General Solomon Gebremedhin, the problem is of large scale and it already posed a major challenge at national level. Some new constructions are resulting in destruction and this is mainly due to lack of accountability and mismanagement of projects.

Hence the procedures would be directed at giving the mandate to the agency to permit, monitor and follow up execution of infrastructural developments, says Solomon adding that some projects are delayed for problems related with right of way.

"We need to improve the way most of our projects are planned, delivered and operated. This is important and timely, especially as the country continues to invest hugely in infrastructure to support the growing economy social and other developmental goals."

FIIDCA has tabled the final draft of the infrastructure project permit and follow up and enforcement procedures for discussion.

According to the draft procedures every constructors should first obtain permission form the agency before any launching projects and construction activities.

It is the agency that gives a green light to projects after making the required procedural scrutiny that it does not affect other projects. If the project proves to be inharmonious to other infrastructures, the projects would be put in back burner.

According to the procedures, FIDDCA verifies that the requirements are met and when necessary takes enforcement action to address non-compliance.

The permit procedures deals with planning and integration, clearance and utility relocation, compensation and livelihood restoration and environmental and community consultation and integrated infrastructure design standards.

As to the procedure project owners are required to prepare plan in accordance with road infrastructure plan and submit it plan to the agency prior to commencement of its works.

Project owners need to also come up with up-to-date feasibility study and must notify all stakeholders and get recognition from them, notes Solomon.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation tells The Ethiopian Herald that it did not have the intention to commence new mega projects due to the delay in ongoing projects for various reasons.

Haji Ibsa, says the ministry is not ready to launch some new projects before the on goings are finalized. According to him, the delay is forcing the country to pump more money due to soaring price of construction materials.

Most of the delay witnessed in mega projects and other small scale developmental activities are attributable to poor project execution efficiency which FIDDCA also identified as the main hindrance in infrastructural project implementations.