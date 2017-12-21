21 December 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Government Committed to Generate Economic Wealth for the Country, Reiterates PM

The vision of Government is to generate economic wealth for the country, to propel development and ensure that business activities flourish. The country's 25th position for World Bank's Doing Business 2018 in addition to its consolidated first position for the Mo Ibrahim Index 2017, both testify that Mauritius is set to achieve this target.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement yesterday at the handing over ceremony of title deeds to beneficiaries under the Winding up of the Phasing out of Sugar Camps Project, at Holiday Inn, Mon Tresor. Various eminent personalities were present on the occasion.

In his address, the Prime Minister underlined that the aim of the Phasing out of Sugar Camps Project was essentially to improve the working conditions of workers. The vision of Government is anchored in the philosophy of uplifting and enhancing the working and living conditions of the population, he added. In this regards, he underlined that the beneficiaries, some 75 families, are being offered a significant opportunity of becoming land owners, due to their hard work.

