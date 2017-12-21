Western Sahara: Emilia Romagna Parliament President Receives Sahrawi Minister of Public Health

Emilia Romagna (Italy) — The President of the Parliament of Emilia Romagna, Simontina Salera, received Wednesday, the Minister of Public Health, Mohamed Lamin Dadi.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the Friendship Association with the Saharawi people, addressed the national cause, the situation in the Saharawi refugee camps and the issues of human rights in the Occupied Territories and the Saharawi political prisoners imprisoned by Morocco.

Regarding health, the meeting analyzed the situation of medicines, the ways to promote the production of the Medicines Laboratory, as well as the health delegations and the training of health personnel.

The Minister of Public Health, Mohamed Lamin Dadi, had other meetings with mayors, university professors and Italian associations in solidarity with the Saharawi people.

