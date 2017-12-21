Tanzania: TMA Predicts Heavy Rains Ahead of Christmas, New Year

AS some people are planning to travel upcountry during this year's Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned that nine regions will experience short periods of heavy rains.

The TMA report released on Tuesday night names the regions that will experience such conditions as parts of Njombe, Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe, Rukwa, Tabora, Katavi, Kigoma and Ruvuma. "For Thursday (today), heavy precipitation at times is expected to continue in the Southern-Western Highlands and Southern parts," the authority added.

In a red capitalised advisory, the authority also predicts that there will be strong winds reaching 40 kilometres per hour followed by waves of up to two metres on the Northern Coast. TMA also said partly cloudy conditions, thundershowers over few areas and sunny periods are expected in Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, Northern Morogoro region, Unguja and Pemba Isles.

Other regions including Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara regions, according to the authority, will experience "partly cloudy conditions and sunny periods." Additionally, partly cloudy conditions, thundershowers over few areas and sunny periods will feature in Mwanza, Geita and Kagera regions, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Mara regions.

The authority predicts same conditions will occur in Singida, Iringa, Njombe and Ruvuma regions. Lindi and Mtwara regions and Southern Morogoro region will experience partly cloudy conditions, rain showers over few areas and sunny periods, according to the TMA information.