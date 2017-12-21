Lesotho: National Assembly Reopens in Mid January

The National Assembly will reopen on January 17, 2018 as part of the government initiative to allow Members of Parliament to discuss reforms processes.

This was confirmed by Clerk of the National Assembly, Advocate Lebohang Fine Maema in an interview on Wednesday.

Adv. Maema said it was true that normally the National Assembly reopens sometime in February after the Christmas break in preparation for the budget speech but this time around, it will have to open early for the reforms.

The National Assembly adjourned sine die on December 01 after discussing the reforms agenda.

The government vowed to implement the Justice Phumaphi Commission recommendations which include security, constitution and public service reforms following the endless instability the country has encountered in the past.

This, follows the motion that was proposed by the Leader of the house, Mr. Monyane Moleleki that the Parliament should adjourn for Christmas holidays as per the calender.

He motion was seconded by the Leader of Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) Mrs. Keketso Rants'o.