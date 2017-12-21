20 December 2017

Kingdom of Lesotho (Maseru)

Lesotho: National Assembly Reopens in Mid January

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Assembly will reopen on January 17, 2018 as part of the government initiative to allow Members of Parliament to discuss reforms processes.

This was confirmed by Clerk of the National Assembly, Advocate Lebohang Fine Maema in an interview on Wednesday.

Adv. Maema said it was true that normally the National Assembly reopens sometime in February after the Christmas break in preparation for the budget speech but this time around, it will have to open early for the reforms.

The National Assembly adjourned sine die on December 01 after discussing the reforms agenda.

The government vowed to implement the Justice Phumaphi Commission recommendations which include security, constitution and public service reforms following the endless instability the country has encountered in the past.

This, follows the motion that was proposed by the Leader of the house, Mr. Monyane Moleleki that the Parliament should adjourn for Christmas holidays as per the calender.

He motion was seconded by the Leader of Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) Mrs. Keketso Rants'o.

Lesotho

Lesotho - Angolan Defense Minister Visits Maseru

The Angolan minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, arrived in Maseru, Lesotho on Thursday for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Kingdom of Lesotho. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.