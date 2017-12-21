Zambia: Kitwe Mayor Bemoans Poor State of Toilets

The poor state of toilets and infrastructure in all the bus stations in Kitwe calls for immediate attention, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang'ombe has observed.

Kang'ombe has expressed disappointment that the infrastructure has been left to deteriorate to extremely dangerous levels.

He has since put to task Director of Housing to ensure that part of the money being collected in the bus stations is reinvested to improve the state of infrastructure.

Kang'ombe said bus drivers and commuters are currently experiencing challenges because most bus stations have no shelter.

"Obviously it is disappointing that the infrastructure is in such a status, but as a council, we are concerned and wondering how the infrastructure has deteriorated to such levels. I have asked director housing that a portion of what is collected from this station is ploughed back," he said.

Kang'ombe has asked for patience from the bus drivers for the council to address the issues affecting them.

"Our drivers need to give us some time. We are going to mobilise local resources and see how best we can move in as an immediate measure, but obviously you are aware that there is modern bus terminus coming up next year, the contractor is mobilising resources," he added.

Most toilets at bus station are in a bad shape and pose as a health hazard to members of the public.