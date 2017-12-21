Mozambique: Valentina Guebuza Murder - Husband Consumed With Jealousy

Maputo — Mozambican businessman Zofina Muiuane was consumed with jealousy, and feared that his wife, Valentina Guebuza, daughter of former President Armando Guebuza, was taking lovers, according to testimony heard by the Maputo City Court on Wednesday.

Muiuane is on trial for the murder of Valentina, who was shot dead on 14 December 2016. He also faces charge of the illegal possession of firearms and falsification of documents.

The court heard from the godparents of the couple's wedding - Frelimo veteran Felicano Gundana, Presbyterian pastor Amosse Zitha, and their wives - who had met with Muiuane and Valentina earlier on the fateful night, in an attempt to save their marriage.

Zitha said that Valentina had phoned him, asking for help since the marriage was in crisis. She told him that her husband was mistreating her and spying on her activities. Muiuane allegedly asked Valentina's aide-de-camp, Raquel Joao, for information about the places his wife visited, and who she was talking to. He even accused her of taking her nephew as a lover.

The godparents said Valentina told them that Muiuane had also demanded information about the business affairs of her father, the former president.

Zitha recalled Valentina saying “He even wanted to know about my father. He wanted all the phone contacts my father has. He wanted to know what kind of businesses my father has”. She answered that he had married her, not the Guebuza family.

The incident that provoked the meeting between the couple and their godparents was an insulting message circulating on WhatsApp, saying that the marriage was at risk of collapse and that the godparents “are old and incapacle of bringing any solution”.

Valentina accused Muiuane of sending the message, which he denied. After these mutual accusations, the godparents decided to end the meeting. They felt uncomfortable with the aggressive tone Muiuane had taken towards his wife, including the use of “obscene words”.

“He called her stupid and crazy during the meeting”, recalled Zitha's wife, Rosa Chongo. Valentina demanded that Muiuane leave her house at once, but Muiuane said he had nowhere else to go, since his own house was being rented out.

Nonetheless, the couple had apparently calmed down by the time the godparents left, and they could not imagine that a tragedy was about to unfold.