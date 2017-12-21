21 December 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Appoints Deputy Foreign Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appointed a career diplomat, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, as Deputy Foreign Minister.

Lucas was previously Mozambican ambassador to Italy, and also accredited to Greece and Turkey. Her earlier positions have included ambassador to Holland and Belgium, and head of the Mozambican mission to the European Commission.

She now occupies a post that has been vacant since its previous occupant, Nyeleti Mondlane, was promoted to Minister of Youth and Sport in late November.

Lucas will be backing up the new Foreign Minister, Jose Pacheco, appointed last week. Pacheco has held many government positions (including governor of Cabo Delgado province, Interior Minister and Agriculture Minister), but he has no diplomatic experience.

Mozambique

FDA Case - Setina Titosse Sentenced to 18 Years

The Maputo City Court on Wednesday sentenced Setina Titosse, former chairperson of the government's Agricultural… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.