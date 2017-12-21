Mozambique: Nyusi Appoints Deputy Foreign Minister

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appointed a career diplomat, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, as Deputy Foreign Minister.

Lucas was previously Mozambican ambassador to Italy, and also accredited to Greece and Turkey. Her earlier positions have included ambassador to Holland and Belgium, and head of the Mozambican mission to the European Commission.

She now occupies a post that has been vacant since its previous occupant, Nyeleti Mondlane, was promoted to Minister of Youth and Sport in late November.

Lucas will be backing up the new Foreign Minister, Jose Pacheco, appointed last week. Pacheco has held many government positions (including governor of Cabo Delgado province, Interior Minister and Agriculture Minister), but he has no diplomatic experience.