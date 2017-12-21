21 December 2017

Somalia: Council of Regional States Warn Against Targeting Opposition Politicians

The council of regional states issued a statement about the raid on opposition leader Mr Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame's home and his subsequent arrest saying that they were closely following the political tension raised by the incident.

In a written letter, the council sent a message of condolence to the families and relatives of those who died in the incident and made a number of suggestions including:

Welcoming the conditional release of the politician after the council, senators, ministers, members of parliament, other high government officials and elders intervened in his case. The council also called on the government to finish the remaining issues according to the law as soon as possible.

Warning making opinion differences a crime and targeting politicians suspected to be opposing the government's political stand as it's allowed in the constitution.

Warning the government not to use force in handling differences in political opinions.

As agreed earlier, the military and NISA should not be used to play police duties.

This comes after a court of law in Mogadishu has concluded the treason charge against the above-named politician and set him free for lack of evidence on the government's side.

