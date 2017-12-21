21 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Gdim Izik Trial - Mohamed El Ayoubi Gets 20-Year Sentence in Absentia, No Remission

Salé — The Salé Appeal court sentenced in absentia, on Wednesday, suspect Mohamed El Ayoubi, who was sued for violence and aggravated assault against members of the forces of order as part of the Gdim Izik events, to twenty years in prison with no remission.

The court had decided in January to separate the case of El Ayoubi, who was sued while on bail due to his health condition which prevented him from attending hearings, from the rest of the suspects.

The Salé Appeal court had handed, on July 19, verdicts raging from two years in prison to life imprisonment against 23 suspects implicated in events linked to the dismantling of Gdim Izik Camp, who were standing trial over the charges of "assault against law enforcement officers while on duty leading to injury".

The Gdim Izik trial was held at the Salé Appeal court after the cassation court annulled verdicts handed by the military court in 2013.

The Gdim Izik events resulted in the death of 11 members of the forces of order and the injury of another 70, in addition to four civilians, as well as great damage to public and private property.

