21 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 2nd Ministerial Forum On Housing and Urban Development Opens in Rabat

Rabat — The second Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development opened, Thursday in Rabat, under the theme "The implementation of the new urban development plan in the Arab region".

The opening session of this forum, organized under the high patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, was marked by a message sent by the sovereign to the participants, read out by HM the King's advisor Abdellatif Menouni.

Held under the aegis of the ministry of territory development, urbanism, housing and city's policy, in partnership with the Arab League and the Regional Office for Arab countries, this forum will be an occasion to discuss means to promote urbanization as a key component for sustainable development.

This second edition will debate current and future challenges facing Arab countries in carrying out the 2030 Arab Strategy for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development, which is a step towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for the region's sustainable development and the new urban strategy.

