Mauritius: China Donates It Equipment to Further Develop Mauritius's Ocean Economy

The People's Republic of China is extending its support to the Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping by donating new IT equipment for further development of Mauritius's ocean economy. The equipment was handed over by the Ambassador of the Republic of China to Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi, to the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Premdut Koonjoo, on 19 December 2017 at the LIC Building in Port-Louis.

On this occasion, Minister Koonjoo expressed his gratitude towards the Chinese Government for providing its continuous support to the development of Mauritius. He pointed out that the IT equipment donated will be used for information and research as regards the development and the safeguarding of the ocean. He highlighted that this gesture testifies the longstanding relationship between Mauritius and China since 1972.

Government, the Minister emphasised, recognises the potentials of the ocean and is striving to make of the blue economy a major economic pillar of Mauritius. He pointed out that China has made an exemplary progress in the development of the ocean economy by contributing some 9.6% to its Gross Domestic Product.

He underlined that the biggest challenge is to fully tap the ocean economy and at the same time maintaining environmental sustainability. The use of new technologies and appropriate training opportunities will help to set the base for further development of the maritime realm, he added.

Minister Koonjoo underscored that the donation of the IT equipment has been made at an opportune time and is in line with the setting up of a new Ocean Economy Unit to formulate and implement policies as well as strategies for the development of the ocean economy.