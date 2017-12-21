Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Association Clarifies Missions

An Extra Ordinary Board was held in Yaounde on Monday, December 18, 2017.

The legality of the Cameroon Commonwealth Association has been a major cause for worry among Cameroonian sports lovers. It is in this light that an Extra Ordinary Board meeting of the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association (CCGA) took place at the conference hall of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education in Yaounde on Monday, December 18, 2017.

Recently, some allegations have described the CCGA as operating illegally. The meeting was an opportunity for the board members to clarify the public on the legality of the association and its missions. Speaking to journalists, the President of the CCGA, Rosaline Kwende Amba said the meeting was to enable the public know the truth rather than being misinformed. "It is our place to give the right information.

Cameroon has its sports policy. It is not the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) from London that has to come and dictate to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education the pace to set when responding to policies in Cameroon," she said.

The CCGA has as mission to promote democracy, good governance, transparency and accountability, federate the various national structures and bodies of physical and sports nature in the Commonwealth, develop, promote control and regulate Commonwealth Games throughout the national territory without discrimination and to assist government in implementing its strategic approach to the Commonwealth Games namely enhancing the participation of many more young Cameroonians in this global sports event, among others.

Meanwhile, preparatory meetings are going on with stakeholders including the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education to ensure a smooth participation of Cameroon in the Commonwealth Games.