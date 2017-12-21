Cameroon: Littoral - Over FCFA 175.3 Million Shared to Farmers

The support from ACEFA seeks to bolster more agro-pastoral products such as table birds, pigs, cane rats, sheep and goats.

Thirty-two Common Initiative Groups in the Moungo and Wouri Divisions of the Littoral Region have received a cheques totalling over FCFA 175.3 million as grants for the development of agro-pastoral activities. Grants awarded range from FCFA 500,000 to FCFA 6 million for producer group projects and FCFA 5 million to FCFA 30 million for projects presented by professional agro-pastoral organisations.

The assistance, whose purpose is to enhance the rearing of pigs, table birds and sheep while improving on the living conditions of producers, is carried out through the Programme for the Improvement of Competitiveness of Family Agro-pastoral Farms (ACEFA) with support from the French Development Agency.

The Littoral Delegate of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER), Jean Claude Konde, and that of MINEPIA, Dr. Iréné Guy Mimbang, accompanied by the National Coordinator of ACEFA, Dr. Moumini Bouba, presided over the ceremony to mark the second signing of subsidy agreements for the co-financing of agro-pastoral investment projects and the handing of cheques.

The issue of the cheques at the Regional Delegation of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (MINEPIA) in Douala, December 14, 2017, was conditioned by a signing of an agreement between the various recipient producer groups and the ACEFA.

Dr. Moumini Bouba, reminded beneficiaries that the support entails their participation to the financing of their projects by a cash contribution, stressing sanity and probity in the management of the grants. The two Regional Delegations will strictly follow-up the execution of the projects to ensure that the money is being put into effective use and on the specified projects.

Withdrawals of the money and transfer into their various accounts were advised within 48 hours with proof of the veracity of the transaction which must be made by a presentation of receipts to group members, without which the financial support will be withdrawn.

The programme, which is in its second phase, according to the Littoral Delegate of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Dr. Iréné Guy Mimbang, aims to boost agricultural production and make it profitable and competitive by providing supportive counselling to 25 per cent of the Cameroonian family farms, finance more than 5,380 producers organisations projects that can generate at least 20,000 jobs.