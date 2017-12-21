Cameroon: CERAC's 25th General Assembly - Positive Balance Sheet Marks Celebration

It was a platform for the charitable association to outline its 2018 action plan and dine with its Founding President, Mrs Chantal Biya.

An atmosphere of solidarity, friendship and ambiance graced events yesterday, December 20, 2017, at the Headquarters of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) as the charitable association of Cameroon's First Lady celebrated 2017 as a year of effectiveness in executing its humanitarian projects at more that 90 per cent.

This is attested by the harmonised accounting system, the consolidated project option in implementing its plan of action and the assiduity rate of the members, which stood at 82 per cent. Under the auspice of the First Lady, Founding President of CERAC, the General Coordinator of the association, Linda Yang, opened discussions which began as early as 9:00 a.m.

Members of the national and diplomatic wings of the association focused discussions on their activities of the year which is drawing to an end. Linda Yang said 2017 activities took place under the theme; "Reinforcing the link of solidarity." With keen interest, engagement, courage and love from Mrs Chantal Biya, CERAC was able to directly assistant some 34,749 people and 256 women and youth associations.

Throughout the year, CERAC continued with its objective to eradicate poverty as a factor of consolidating national integration in the country. It was a year the non-profit making association continued to complement it efforts by the government to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) alongside its 2035 Vision and Strategic Document on Growth and Employment (SDGE), particularly in the areas of health, education and vocational training.

In this light, the humanitarian caravan of CERAC was seen in all the ten regions of the country, offering gifts to the vulnerable population, rehabilitating and equipping schools and hospitals as well as providing rural women and youth associations with the tools necessary for them to develop not only themselves but the economy of the country.

At the end of discussions Linda Yang and her crew were all determined to continue with the association's mission to improve the living conditions of vulnerable persons. As such, they will all need more humanism, devotedness and sacrifices in 2018 in order to reduce poverty, disease, exclusion, misery and the socio- economic vulnerability of women in the country.

The women in 2018 will also finish pending activities of this year. Before the women graced their successful year in merrymaking, they welcomed not only new members of the national and diplomatic wing of the association but also their Founding President, Mrs Chantal Biya, who in her graceful and jovial nature brought a special touch to the event.

Upon arrival at the newly renovated headquarters of her association, Cameroon's First Lady, began by spending time with some orphans and vulnerable children who had come to welcome her.

She offered special gifts to the kids and later joined members of her association and special guests for an end of year report worth celebrating. In style and glamour, the ladies saluted the entrance of their Founding President in a song calling for a united Cameroon and peace.

Merrymaking reached high gear when CERAC Ladies took to the stage to entertain their guests in special musical display. Artists such as Francoise Misse Ngoh, Daphnee, Prince Afoh Akom, Tenor and Martial Becker also joined CERAC members in celebrating. Nobody was indifferent to the ambiance that characterised the event as all joined in dancing or clapping when necessary.

J'aime