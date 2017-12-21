Cameroon: Christmas Holidays - Public Sensitised On Preventing Road Accidents

The need to wear seatbelts, set up road bumps, create safe footpaths and cycle paths were said to be critical.

In view of the Christmas break when most parents will move with their children to the villages, leisure parks and other localities, kindergartens raised their voices against what they call "increasing road deaths." "Why are thousands of children killed and injured on the roads around the world every single day? Because not enough is being done for our safety and our rights...Listen and act...make sure all children can travel in safety...

We ask for safe footpaths and cycle paths, we ask for road bumps to slow the traffic, and we ask for safe crossings so that we can get an education without fear or injury...All cars and buses should have seatbelts. When children ride with adults on motorcycles and scooters, they must have helmets that can protect them.

We know that wearing a helmet or putting on a seatbelt can save lives... Drinking and driving is dangerous. Speeding is dangerous. People who care about children should not do these things. The police should do more to stop people speeding or drinking and driving.

We have the right to be safe all the time - when we're out with our families, when we're going to play or to school..., our voices must be heard, and there must be action to make sure roads are safe for all children..." The Child Declaration for Road Safety was read out by one of the kindergartens to the public during an endof- term celebration by the Fredimma Anglo-Saxon Nursery and Primary School Nkolmintag in the Douala II Subdivision December 16.