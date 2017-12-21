Egypt: Sisi Sends Message to Brazilian President On Bilateral Relations

Trade and Industry Minister Tarek Qabil handed down on Thursday 21/12/2017 a message to Brazilian President Michel Temer from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during his participation in Mercosur summit.

According to a press statement by Qabil, in the message Sisi conveyed his appreciation to the Brazilian president over distinguished relations binding Egypt with Brazil.

Mercosur is a sub-regional bloc that includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Sisi lauded Egyptian-Brazilian coordination towards a number of regional and international issues, including anti-terrorism efforts, the statement read.

The Egyptian president said he is looking forward to boosting relations with Brazil in all domains.

Sisi underlined the importance of benefiting from the Free Trade Area (FTA) agreement signed between Egypt and Mercosur countries in September to push forward trade exchange.

The Brazilian president expressed appreciation for deeply-rooted relations binding Brazil with Egypt, saying his country is keen on boosting political and economic relations with Egypt given its pivotal role in the Middle East.

Brazilian Ambassador to Egypt Alaa Roshdi, spokesman for the Egyptian Trade and Industry Ministry Yasser Gaber and head of the Egyptian trade office in Brazil Mohamed Khattib attended the meeting.