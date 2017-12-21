Egypt: Sun Illuminates the Sanctuary of Egypt's Ancient Karnak Temple

Luxor witnessed 21/12/2017 the dawn of sun phenomenon on the temples of Karnak from six o'clock till seven o'clock in the morning, a discovery that was identified and reached by the Center for Archaeological Research in the Association of Tour Guides in Luxor and is being celebrated for the seventh year.

Luxor Governor Mohammed Badr, Archeologists and Astronomers participated in the celebration alongside a number of Egyptian scientists and a number of tourists visiting Luxor in this period.

The ceremony began with the presence at the courtyard of the Karnak temple to monitor the phenomenon at 5:30 a.m with a musical performance during the sunrise throughout the temple.

The celebration comes as part of the efforts of Luxor and the various concerned authorities to exploit such events in attracting more tourists and increasing events on the Egyptian tourism agenda.