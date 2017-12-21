21 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sun Illuminates the Sanctuary of Egypt's Ancient Karnak Temple

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luxor witnessed 21/12/2017 the dawn of sun phenomenon on the temples of Karnak from six o'clock till seven o'clock in the morning, a discovery that was identified and reached by the Center for Archaeological Research in the Association of Tour Guides in Luxor and is being celebrated for the seventh year.

Luxor Governor Mohammed Badr, Archeologists and Astronomers participated in the celebration alongside a number of Egyptian scientists and a number of tourists visiting Luxor in this period.

The ceremony began with the presence at the courtyard of the Karnak temple to monitor the phenomenon at 5:30 a.m with a musical performance during the sunrise throughout the temple.

The celebration comes as part of the efforts of Luxor and the various concerned authorities to exploit such events in attracting more tourists and increasing events on the Egyptian tourism agenda.

Egypt

Egypt Rejects Sudan's Claims Over Halayeb, Shalateen Area

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid asserted Egypt's rejection of a letter that was sent by the Sudanese Foreign… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.