Seychelles: Appointment of Board of National Information Services Agency (Nisa)

press release

President Danny Faure has today appointed the full Board of the National Information Services Agency.The Chairperson of the NISA is Ms Lucy Athanasius, appointed on the recommendation of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, in accordance with Section 6 (2) of the NISA Act.

The Vice-Chairperson of NISA is Ms Roseline Houareau, also appointed on the recommendations of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, under the same Section of the NISA Act.Five other Members are appointed following nominations by their respective institutions, in accordance with Section 6 (5) of the NISA Act:

- Ms Marie-Anne Ernesta, nominated by the Association of Media Practitioners of Seychelles;

- Ms Claudette Albert, nominated by the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles.

- Ms Barbara Kilindo, nominated by the Department of Information;

- Ms Joelle Perreau, nominated by the University of Seychelles;

- Mr Conrad Lablache, nominated by the Attorney General;

These board appointments are for a period of five years effective from 21st December 2017.

The President also thanked the Chairperson and Members of the outgoing Board for their invaluable contribution to the development of the National Information Services Agency.