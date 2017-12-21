Seychelles: Appointment of Board of Seychelles Media Commission

press release

President Danny Faure has today appointed the full Board of the Seychelles Media Commission.The Chairperson of the SMC is Dr Marie-Reine Hoareau, appointed on the recommendation of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, in accordance with Section 4 (1A).

Five other Members were appointed following nominations by their respective institutions, in accordance with Section 4 (2) of the SMC Act:

- Ms Tessa Henderson, nominated by the Association of Media Practitioners of Seychelles;

- Ms Alexandria Faure, nominated by the Speaker of the National Assembly;

- Mr Divino Sabino, nominated by the Judiciary;

- Ms Rosa Morin, nominated by the Department of Information

- Ms Rose-Mary Elizabeth, nominated by the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles.

The President has also appointed Mrs Mina Crea, Mrs Sonia Mancienne and Mr Jeffrey Dogley as persons of good standing, in accordance with Section 4 (3) of the Board.

These board appointments are for a period of five years effective from 21st December 2017.

The President also thanked the Chairman and Members of the outgoing Board for their invaluable contribution to the development of the Seychelles Media Commission.

Featured Photo; Dr Hoareau souvenir photo during Instrument presentation ceremony held at State House this morning accompanied by President Faure, Designated Minister, Mrs Mondon, Principal Secretary for Information Mr Rose & members of Constitutional Appointments Authority