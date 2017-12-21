Angolan Satellite to Enter Orbit On December 26

Luanda — The Angolan Satellite, AngoSat-1, is set to be launched on Tuesday, December 26, at 07.00 pm, the minister of Science and Technology, José Carvalho da Rocha, announced on Thursday.

Angola's first satellite is to be launched from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, through a Ukrainian launch vehicle.

Angosat1's control and mission centre is located in the municipality of Funda, in the northern area of Luanda Province.

With 1,500 kilograms and 262.4 kilograms payload, Angosat was built in Russia, with a span of 15 years.

The Satellite will have a primary control and mission center in Angola and a secondary center in Russia.

The AngoSat-1 project is being implemented since 2012.

The minister of Science and Technology, José Carvalho da Rocha, is the co-ordinator of the National Spatial Programme.